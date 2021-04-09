Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

GHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

GHL stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.75 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

