Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Head to Head Analysis

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grid Dynamics and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Atlassian 0 4 15 0 2.79

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $237.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Atlassian.

Risk & Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Atlassian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A Atlassian $1.61 billion 18.35 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,723.92

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics N/A -8.63% -5.57% Atlassian -25.82% 2.57% 0.51%

Summary

Atlassian beats Grid Dynamics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate primarily in the retail, technology and media, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

