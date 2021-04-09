Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,158 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in KB Home by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

NYSE:KBH opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

