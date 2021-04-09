Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,839 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,839 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,609,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after buying an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

