Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WesBanco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in WesBanco by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

