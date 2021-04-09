Guggenheim Upgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to “Buy”

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of TSCO opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

