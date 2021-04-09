H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.73.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.