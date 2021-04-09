Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.68.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

