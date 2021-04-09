Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

