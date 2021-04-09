Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson will be focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. It envisions achieving $115 million savings from the restructuring actions, beginning this year. While Harley-Davidson is taking aggressive steps to counter challenging demographic trends, it will take time for the firm to achieve the desired results. Further, significant investments associated with product innovation and digital advancement is likely to put strain in the already weak financials of the company. Rising debt levels and high competition are other concerns. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.36.

HOG stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

