Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBIO. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of HBIO opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $260.86 million, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.14.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 218.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 136,856 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

