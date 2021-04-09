Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,134,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. 518,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

