Head-To-Head Survey: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $15.15, indicating a potential upside of 32.43%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.73 $4.30 million $0.01 1,862.00 Eldorado Gold $617.80 million 3.26 $80.59 million $0.04 286.00

Eldorado Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sibanye Stillwater. Eldorado Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold 18.40% 3.76% 2.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Sibanye Stillwater on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as 80.5% interest in the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

