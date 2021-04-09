Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19,726.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

