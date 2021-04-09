Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8,295.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,797 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.72 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.