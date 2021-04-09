Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.84 Million in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 in the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.