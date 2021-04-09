Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.32 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NYSE:GPC opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.07. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.