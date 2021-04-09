Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 498,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.06% of NextGen Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,945,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,035,000.

NASDAQ NGAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

