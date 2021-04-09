Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 8,566 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 897.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $524.04 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.76 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

