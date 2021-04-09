Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,399,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.59% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 143,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 786,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

