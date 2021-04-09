Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 208,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

