Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 554,800 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 554,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $7,118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

