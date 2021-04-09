Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 57,028.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,358 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $10,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Shares of GPN opened at $212.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.