Heather Hopkins Buys 6,000 Shares of Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) insider Heather Hopkins acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 271.50 ($3.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

About Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

