Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NYSE HL opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -126.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

