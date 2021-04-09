Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $116.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $118.88.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

