Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19 on July 2nd

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HFG opened at GBX 1,232.73 ($16.11) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,075.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,352 ($17.66).

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Angus Porter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,450 ($13,652.99). Also, insider Robert Watson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($132,871.70).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

