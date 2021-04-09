Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($0.09). Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.41.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $128.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

