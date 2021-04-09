Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report $302.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.50 million and the highest is $309.00 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $184.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HIMX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.24 and a beta of 1.93.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

