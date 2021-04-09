HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $331.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.