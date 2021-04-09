HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 91,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.