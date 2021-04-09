HM Payson & Co. Sells 100 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $742.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.13.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $615.16 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $456.19 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.51 and its 200-day moving average is $630.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

