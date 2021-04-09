HM Payson & Co. Sells 197 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $372.68 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.13 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.52 and a 200-day moving average of $320.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.38.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

