HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.28% of ImmuCell worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICCC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmuCell during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $9.75 on Friday. ImmuCell Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $70.40 million, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

