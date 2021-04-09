Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCHDF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

