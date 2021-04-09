Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,445 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Michaels Companies worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 110,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of The Michaels Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,790. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

