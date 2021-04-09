Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 39,403 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the quarter. Nautilus accounts for about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $503.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.