Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $316.85. The company had a trading volume of 113,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,609. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.18. The company has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.37 and a 52-week high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

