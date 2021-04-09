Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,884 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Callaway Golf worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 16,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.