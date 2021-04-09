Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,468 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,468 shares during the quarter. U.S. Concrete makes up approximately 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of U.S. Concrete worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USCR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 3,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,254. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $333,436 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

