Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $16.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,315.69. 84,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,017.66 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,175.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

