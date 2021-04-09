Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $2,266.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,080.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,823.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,187.60 and a 12-month high of $2,284.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

