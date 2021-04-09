Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 165.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,696,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,251. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after buying an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

