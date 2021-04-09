Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Neenah by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.76 million, a P/E ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

