Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $629,000 Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Arrow Financial worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $33.69 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

