Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,293 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

