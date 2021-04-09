Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $12.20 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 368,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

