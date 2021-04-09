Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.30.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.95.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

