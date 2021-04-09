Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 35,000 MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTACU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $28,875,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

OTCMKTS MTACU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

