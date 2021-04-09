Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 185,515 Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.68% of Leaf Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Leaf Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 137,128 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leaf Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 763,089 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Leaf Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEAF stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

LEAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

